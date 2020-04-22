GoGold Resources (OTCQX:GLGDF) releases assay results from 12 diamond drill holes that continue to increase the potential size of the Los Ricos South Project.

Hole LRGG-20-136 intersected the Los Ricos quartz vein from 162.6 to 173.8m; the 11.2m intersection averaged 625 g/t silver equivalent, which consisted of 358 g/t silver and 3.56 g/t gold.

Hole LRGG-20-132 intersected 49.4m, of 111 g/t silver equivalent, consisting of 80.3 g/t silver and 0.41 g/t gold. The intersection included 3.0m of 1,271 g/t silver equivalent.

Hole LRGG-20-135 intersected 22.6m at surface averaging 212 g/t silver equivalent, made up of 133 g/t silver and 1.06 g/t gold. The intersection included 11.3m of 297 g/t silver equivalent.