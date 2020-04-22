Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has again boosted the size of its debt tender offers after announcing early results.

It's raised the maximum tender cap to $4.06B from a previous $3.75B, tendered for 3% senior notes due January 2022; 3.125% senior notes due April 2021; and 2.2% senior notes due January 2021.

Of that $4.06B, $351M may be used to purchase the 2.2% 2021 notes (up from a previous 2021 cap of $250M).

As of the early tender deadline yesterday evening, about $3.986B in tender offer notes were tendered and not withdrawn, and no further notes will be accepted for purchase.