CMG, CLDX among premarket gainers

SAExploration Holdings (NASDAQ:SAEX) +177% on $27M new project in Greece.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) +56% on $1M order.

The Peck Company Holdings (NASDAQ:PECK) +51% on partnership with GreenBond Advisors.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) +41% on potential COVID-19 drug.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) +33% on planned tie-up with Neon Therapeutics.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) +33% on planned tie-up with BioNTech.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) +26% .

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) +20% on Q1 results.

Golden Bull (NASDAQ:DNJR) +18% .

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) +14% on expanded license agreement with Kansas State University.

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) +13% on dividend cut.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) +12% on new patent in Europe.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) +12% .

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) +12% .

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) +11% on phase 2 clinical trial of Vixarelimab.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) +10% .

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) +10% on Q1 results.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) +9% on Q1 results.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) +9% .

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) +9% .

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) +9% .

Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) +8% as FDA accepts application for terlipressin for type of kidney failure.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) +8% .

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) +8% .

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) +7% on Q1 results.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings (NASDAQ:GRIN) +7%.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) +7% on near deal to sell stake to P-E players