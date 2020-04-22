Interwork (Toronto) is a value-added specialty distributor focused on cybersecurity, information management and network solutions in both Canada and the US.

The acquisition expands Wayside’s (NASDAQ:WSTG) reach in Canada and strengthens product offerings in Cybersecurity, Information Management and Network Solutions.

Wayside expects the acquisition to be accretive to adj. EBITDA.

The transaction is expected to close during Q2.

Financial terms are not disclosed.

Wayside CEO Dale Foster: “Despite the uncertainty around COVID-19, we have been fortunate that our business has remained strong year-to-date".

