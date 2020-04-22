Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will probably take employees' temperatures as part of the company's broader plan to bring workers back to its offices, CEO Adena Friedman told CNBC.

The decisions on when that will happen will depend on the curve of the virus in each location and whether local hospitals can manage the case load they have, she said. The company has offices in 30 countries.

Without a treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, testing and contact tracing will help determine when it's safe for workers to return to the office, Friedman said.

“I would say that we are really at war against an invisible enemy right now and testing and contact tracing are [also] going to be critical components to be able to bring the enemy into the light so that we can then know how to manage our people safely,” she added.