Citing Twilio's (NYSE:TWLO) exposure to markets hit hard by the coronavirus, Needham analyst Richard Valera cuts his 2020 and 2021 estimates and trims the price target.

Valera cuts his 2020 revenue estimate by about 3% and now sees a loss per share of $0.21, down from the previous $0.15 loss view. For 2021, Valera drops revenue from $1.85B to $1.81B and EPS to $0.25 from $0.28.

Valera notes Twilio's exposure to ride-hail, lodging, dining, and retail-oriented businesses.

The analyst maintains a Buy rating due to Twilio's long-term potential but drops the target by $15 to $130.