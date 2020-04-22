Cowen looks ahead to 2022 as it hikes its price target on Outperform-rated Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) to $950 from $780.

"We recognize a lack of visibility in near-term operating trends, however we expect both sales and margins to fully recover once social distancing guidelines are eased. Given our confidence that the long term earnings power of CMG remains on track, while same store sales are showing near term signs of recovery, we shift our valuation focus from 2021 to 2022," writes analyst Andrew Charles.

The firm's $950 PT is 37.5X the P/E multiple from 2021 to 2022.

Also on Wall Street: Bernstein boosts its price target to $900 from $855 and SunTrust hikes its PT to $946 from $841.