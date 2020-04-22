PG&E (NYSE:PCG) says Bill Johnson will step down from his position as CEO and President effective June 30, after a little more than a year on the job.

PG&E says board member Bill Smith, retired President of AT&T Technology Operations at AT&T Services, where he spent 37 years with the company and its predecessor companies, will serve as interim CEO.

Johnson, who took the reins at PG&E in April 2019, previously was President and CEO of the Tennessee Valley Authority for seven years after serving as Chairman, President and CEO of Progress Energy.

PG&E thanks Johnson for his "experience and steady presence for the past year as he shepherded the company through multiple challenges."