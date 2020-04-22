China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN), through its primary operating subsidiary Chongqing Penglin Food Co., Ltd., entered into a 10-year joint venture framework agreement with Chongqing Fengjie County Rural Ecological Agriculture Development Co., Ltd., to establish a hog breeding farm for securing its own supply chain.

Ms. Zeshu Dai, Chairwoman and CEO of China Xiangtai Food, commented, "Our planned investment to expand into breeding business demonstrates our confidence in the pork market in China. The joint venture will leverage the Company's management experience and brand recognition as well as FEA's extensive hog breeding expertise to cater to the ever-growing demand for quality pork products in China."