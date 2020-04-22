BTIG starts off coverage on Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) with a Buy rating and price target of $3.

"We believe the initial success the company is experiencing with its core Drive Shack units will provide management with the confidence to invest behind this concept," notes analyst Peter Saleh.

"While we recognize the near-term concerns related to coronavirus for entertainment venues, we expect this health concern to be transitory. Additionally, we believe the development of a smaller urban box focusing on golf entertainment is differentiated and on-trend," he adds.