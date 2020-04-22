Foresight Autonomous Holdings (NASDAQ:FRSX) had minimal impact to R&D, business development and marketing activities.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Foresight has taken decisive action to reduce its monthly cash burn spending by more than 20%.

Foresight is pleased with its technological development progress and does not foresee sizable impacts to its current commercialization efforts.

Considering the existing travel restrictions, the Company has adopted virtual meeting and presentation practices that allow continuous communications with both potential and existing customers.

"We believe that the new features will enable Foresight to expand into new industries and verticals in the coming months." said Haim Siboni, CEO.