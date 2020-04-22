Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) provides preliminary Q1 results and an update in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company anticipates Q1 net sales of ~$1.07B, (+13% Y/Y).

Q1 loss before taxes and equity in earnings of affiliates is expected in the range of $35M to $36M.

Non-GAAP EBITDA for Q1 is expected in the range of $47M to $48M.

Covetrus is withdrawing its previously issued 2020 financial guidance, in light of uncertainties caused by COVID-19.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q1 of $204M.