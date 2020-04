Susquehanna analyst sees the efforts by V.F. Corporation (VFC +2.2% ) to aid in the pandemic response with hospital gown production as a positive.

"We are confident that the brand and reputational benefits will be significant for VFC and other companies stepping up to contribute to the relief efforts," notes analyst Sam Poser.

Poser also see the company's debt issuance as a positive and sees it poised to emerge from the crisis stronger than most peers.

Susquehanna has a Positive rating on VFC.