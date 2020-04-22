GTS backs new marketplace for trading in private companies' shares
Apr. 22, 2020 9:49 AM ETTD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD-OLD), TROWAMTD-OLD, TROWBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- New York-based GTS, one of the top electronic trading firms at the NYSE, is starting an online marketplace for investors to buy and sell shares of private companies.
- Named ClearList, the venture is majority-owned by GTS and will use technology and market expertise provided by GTS.
- The new company's inaugural private-company client is Cibus, a San Diego-based company focused on advanced plant-breeding technologies.
- Paul Tudor Jones II's Tudor Investment Corp. is a minority investor in ClearList.
- Steven Quirk, EVP of trading and education at TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD), and T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) serving as senior advisers to ClearList.
- "ClearList will bring unprecedented transparency to private company pricing, enabling growth and smoothing the road to a successful IPO," said Ari Rubenstein, chairman of ClearList and co-founder and CEO of GTS.
- Steven A. Cohen, Chairman and CEO of asset management firm Point 72, said "ClearList has an innovative approach to creating more transparency and liquidity for private company securities, which I believe could be a gamechanger and welcomed development for private company investors.”