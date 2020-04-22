Energy leads higher start for stocks

Stocks open with solid gains following back-to-back days of declines, helped by a rebound in oil prices and the prospect of more government stimulus; S&P 500 and Dow both +1.9% , Nasdaq +2.1% .

Crude oil seemed to get a jolt after Pres. Trump told the Navy to destroy any Iranian gunboats harassing U.S. ships; WTI June crude +27% to $14.70/bbl.

The Senate passed a $484B coronavirus relief package aimed at small businesses, hospitals and testing, and the House could approve the bill as early as Thursday.

Sentiment also may have been helped as White House advisor Larry Kudlow said the U.S. is in the home stretch of the coronavirus outbreak and May could be a transition month for reopening the economy.

European bourses also are advancing, with U.K.'s FTSE +2.2% , Germany's DAX +1.3% and France's CAC +1.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.7% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.6% .

In the U.S., all 11 S&P sectors are higher, led by energy ( +4% ), while only the consumer staples group ( +0.7% ) is up less than 1% in the early going.