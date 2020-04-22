Aramark (ARMK +3.6% ) expects Q2 revenue of ~$3.7B vs. $3.71B consensus, Adjusted operating income of $157M to $167M, Adjusted EPS in the range of $0.24 to $0.26 vs. consensus of $0.23 and LTM covenant adjusted EBITDA of $1,585M to $1,595M.

The company expects cash and cash equivalents of $1.203B and net debt of $6.673B with no significant maturities due until 2023.

To prevent the effects of COVID-19, the company and its secured lenders agreed to suspend senior secured debt covenant from the September 2020 quarter to the June 2021 quarter to further enhance the company’s financial flexibility .

Q2 results will be out on May 5, 2020.