Evotec SE (OTCPK:EVOTF) will regain global development and commercialisation rights to the iPSC-based program for the treatment of diabetes developed under collaboration agreement with Sanofi.

Evotec produces human beta cells in islet-like clusters from a GMP-compliant iPS cell line in a scalable bioreactor format.

The beta cell program has already achieved pre-clinical data demonstrating that they are functionally equivalent to primary human islets in their ability to normalise blood glucose levels in in vivo models over several months.

Evotec will continue the development of the beta cell program on its own within its EVT Innovate initiative "QRbeta Therapeutics".