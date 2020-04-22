Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) is up 2.8% after posting Q1 earnings that reflected lower profits, but where the company largely backed its guidance after noting a limited effect from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The issue could lead some operators to delay investment, but "with current visibility we have no reason to change our financial targets for 2020 and 2022," President/CEO Börje Ekholm says.

Revenues rose 1.8% as reported, to 49.8B Swedish kronor; adjusted for comparable units and currency, they declined about 2%.

Meanwhile the pandemic had limited impact on operating income and cash flow; operating income was 4.6B kronor (9.3% margin); excluding items affecting comparability, it was 3.5B kronor (7.2% margin).

Net income fell about 5% Y/Y to 2.3B kronor.

An important indicator of strategy execution was improvement in gross margin (to 40.4% in Q1, driven by improvements across segments), Ekholm said. And the cash position was strengthened by free cash flow (before M&A) of 2.3B kronor, bringing net cash to 38.4B kronor (from Q4's 34.5B).

Press release