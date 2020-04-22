Beacon (NASDAQ:BECN) announces preliminary Q2 net sales estimate of $1.46B (+2% Y/Y) vs. $1.43B consensus and daily sales increase of 0.5% Y/Y; Net loss to be in range of $120M to $130M; adj. EBITDA to be in range of $30M to $40M.

Company has withdrawn its FY20 expectations, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Company implemented cost-cutting actions, including reduction in seasonal and temporary hiring, cuts in overtime hours and reduced hourly schedules. Implemented furloughs in both operating and non-operating functions, reduced salaries, and restricted capital expenditures.

Company says during April, most of their markets have experienced modest negative impacts with mid-to-high single digit daily sales decreases when compared to last year. As a result, overall April daily sales are down ~20% Y/Y.