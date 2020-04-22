Bunge (BG +1.1% ) opens higher after saying it agrees to sell 35 of its U.S. interior grain elevators to Zen-Noh Grain Corp., reducing its grain origination network in the U.S.; financial terms are not disclosed.

The company says the sale will allow it to reinvest in higher returning areas, while also enabling access a larger and stronger origination and distribution network through Zen-Noh supply pacts.

Before the sale, Bunge owned 158 grain storage facilities globally.

Bunge will retain ownership in the Bunge-SCF Grains joint venture and elevators in Indiana that support its Morristown soybean processing plant.