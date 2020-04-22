Amid challenging conditions, Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX +1.7% ) trades higher after sliding past Q1 earnings estimates.

Revenue was down 6.6% during the quarter and operating income fell 8.0%.

The company's adjusted operating ratio for the trucking business was down 20 bps to 86.5%. The operating ratio for the logistics business rose 360 bps to 95.2%. The operating ratio for the intermodal business jumped 480 bps to 102.8%.

Q1 update: "While rates and volumes across our reportable segments were pressured during the quarter, our focus on cost management contributed to operating efficiencies that helped mitigate some of the impacts from the uncertain economy, including a weaker used equipment market that negatively affected gain on sales of revenue equipment by $8.8 million (or $0.04 of earnings per diluted share, after taxes) on a year-over-year basis."

Previously: Knight-Swift Transportation EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (April 22)