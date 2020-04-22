Data from JPMorgan Chase (JPM +2.0% ) suggests that in the rush to get a loan from the $349B Paycheck Protection Program, which was set up to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank's largest customers had an advantage over smaller ones.

At JPMorgan's business banking unit, which serves smaller firms, only about 6% of 300,000 customers that applied for the PPP loans managed to get one, Bloomberg reports.

But almost all of the 5,500 larger customers of its commercial banking business that applied for the loans received them.

JPMorgan said it provided 26,500 loans to small businesses through it small-business and commercial units, with more than 60% going to companies with fewer than 25 employees.

Restaurant chains including Shake Shack, Ruth's Hospitality, and Potbelly received loans through JPMorgan; Shake Shack, though, on Monday said it's returning the money.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, at last night's White House coronavirus briefing, said the PPP loans aren't intended for publicly traded companies that have access to capital.

“We prioritized getting these loans to as many small businesses as possible,” JPMorgan spokeswoman Anne Pace told Bloomberg.

