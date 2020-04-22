Cannabis Global (OTCPK:MCTC +42.9% ) announces the licensing of several patent-pending technologies to Sacramento-based BudCars Cannabis Delivery Services, in conjunction with Sugarmade (OTCQB:SGMD +10.0% ), for use in cannabis edibles.

Under the terms of the licensing agreement, Cannabis Global will supply technology and licensing rights to BudCars, which will be responsible for the manufacturing and distribution of cannabis edible products to its delivery customer base.

Additionally, BudCars is being granted rights to manufacture and distribute products, within the state of California, under BudCars' existing cannabis licenses.