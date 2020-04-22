Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOF) Q1 revenue fell 6% Y/Y to €2.06B due to the effect of the the coronavirus pandemic on end market demand, and expects a drop in sales to accelerate in Q2.

Adjusted operating profit was €214M up from €163M, in Q1 2019, driven by margin management and cost-saving programs.

Akzo said activities in Asia and particularly China showed "initial signs of recovery" in March, but warned for a much larger hit to sales in the second quarter as economic lockdowns have spread across the globe.

Chief Executive Thierry Vanlancker said he held out hopes for a recovery of decorative paints sales in the second half of the year, as quarantine measures have fed an appetite for home improvement among consumers around the world.

Previously: Akzo Nobel N.V. reports Q1 results (April 22)