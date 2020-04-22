UBS thinks the long-term story with Coca-Cola (KO +0.7% ) is still vibrant after taking in the beverage giant's Q1 earnings report.

"We remain buyers of KO as a proven executor against near-term challenges and long-term for its organic growth potential and superior FCF generation," advises analyst Sean King.

"In the current environment we trust KO will effectively execute measures to limit the downside for the top/bottom-line through prioritizing core SKUs, accelerating delivery/ecom capabilities, tactically responding to consumer format and affordability needs while adjusting spending levels for maximus ROI and eliminating non-essential costs," he adds.

Coca-Cola is also seen smartly preserving cash and the strength of its balance sheet by dialing back capex, share repos and M&A. The strategy is expected to help KO emerge stronger on the other side of the pandemic.

UBS has a Buy rating on Coca-Cola and price target of $54 (down from $55).