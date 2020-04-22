"We are so advanced at this because we leveraged our unique global resources," says CEO Chris Xu. His company, he says, has a four-to-six month head start on other comparable shops in the U.S. thanks to its collaboration with researchers in China.

He tells the Sacramento Bee that his company's affordable treatment for coronavirus treatment could go to market within two months.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) already has for sale a diagnostic kit for COVID-19.

Shares are up 3.8% today, and are more than a three-bagger over the last five weeks.

Previously: ThermoGenesis on go to distribute COVID-19 test; shares up 45% premarket (April 16)

Previously: ThermoGenesis up 10% premarket on development of antibodies against COVID-19 (April 13)