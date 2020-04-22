Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY +2.2% ) will take private its Congo unit Katanga Mining by way of an amalgamation company, the subsidiary says.

Katanga (OTCPK:KATFF +96.2% ) says shareholders other than Glencore will receive C$0.16/share in cash, a 100% premium to the closing price on Tuesday.

Additionally, Katanga Mining reports Q1 production with copper cathode production up 18% Y/Y to 67,298 tonnes and cobalt contained in hydroxide production +51% to 5,296 tonnes, driven by higher feed grades to the Luilu metallurgical plant.

As previously reported, the fully detailed OE Program defines the scope for margin improvements in the order of $200M -$250M per annum; the improvements are expected to materially increase the cash flow generation of KCC beginning in 2022.