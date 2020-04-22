Business is booming for Silicon Valley 'undertaker'

"If there's no revenue incoming and there's no money investing, the company is basically insolvent and out of business," says Sherwood Partners co-founder Martin Pichinson. "We basically come in and clean up the messes."

Pinchinson says his firm usually does two-to-four of start-up wind-downs per week, but is now doing two-to-five per day.

"This is the great unwinding," says Pichinson. "We don't know what's happening, but we do know everything we believed in is changing. Everything we thought to be true may not be true."

Pichinson doesn't reveal what sorts of companies he's working with at the moment, but businesses which rely on folks leaving their home are in trouble, while those such as food delivery, remote conferencing, and telemedicine are in high cotton.