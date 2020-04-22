After weeks of negative press, Zoom (ZM +3.0% ) 5.0 is rolling out with an updated interface that bundles existing and new security features under one icon and adds default password protection for most customers.

The videoconferencing service has also set the waiting room feature to default for single-license Pro and education accounts. Hosts keep guests in a virtual holding pen before the meeting begins, which could cut back on the "zoombombing" by uninvited guests.

Zoom 5.0 upgrades to the AES 256-bit GCM encryption standard, which isn't the end-to-end encryption that Zoom initially (and incorrectly) claimed.

Business customers can control what data centers handle their meetings, which follows concerns that some calls were routed through China.