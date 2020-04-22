The industrial property segment showed the strongest rent collection in April, with REITs receiving an average of 99% of their typical rents, according to a NAREIT survey of 54 listed equity REITs.

Not surprisingly, the retail sector was the weakest. Shopping center REITs, which typically own grocery-anchored strip centers, collected 46% of their typical rent in April; mall rent collections were less than half of shopping centers and free-standing retail was somewhat higher than shopping centers.

Office sector rent collection for April was 89% of typical rents.

Health care REITs collected 86% of typical rents, with medical office buildings experiencing declines in April rent payments and senior housing and skilled nursing rent payments being relatively stable.

The REITs responded during the survey between April 8-15.

Data center, diversified, infrastructure, and specialty sectors weren't included because their survey participation wasn't sufficient.

Select industrial ETF tickers: STAG, LXP, PLD, GOOD

ETFs: VNQ, RQI, IYR, RNP