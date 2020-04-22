Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA +3.0% ) announces positive results from a Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating vixarelimab (KPL-716) in 49 patients with moderate-to-severe prurigo nodularis, a disorder characterized by hard itchy lumps on the skin that proliferate when scratched.

The study met the primary endpoint of the change from baseline in Worst Itch Numeric Rating Scale (WI-NRS) at week 8 compared to placebo. Specifically, the mean reduction in the treatment arm was -50.6% versus -29.4% in the control arm (p=0.032).

On the safety front, vixarelimab was well-tolerated with no dose-limiting adverse events observed.

Development is ongoing.

Vixarelimab is a fully human monoclonal antibody (MAb) that binds to a protein called oncostatin M receptor β (OSMRβ) that mediates signaling between two other proteins, interleukin-31 and oncostatin M, that play key roles in pruritis (itchy skin), inflammation and fibrosis (scarring). The company believes that it is the only MAb under development that targets both pathways simultaneously.