Charter Communications (CHTR +1.1% ) employees are questioning how many of them are required in the office, after the NYT reports more than 230 workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

A company policy calls for thousands of workers to staff its offices and call centers rather than working from home.

The outcry has now led to an inquiry from the New York attorney general's office.

Charter's Spectrum (an essential service) employs 95,000 people in 41 states; about 40,000 work in call centers or offices, while some 55,000 are customer-facing, as field techs or retail workers.

For its part, Charter says it's "dramatically reduced the number of employees going into the field or into the office" while maintaining efficacy of business operations. And any employee testing positive for COVID-19 gets two weeks of paid sick leave, among other policies.