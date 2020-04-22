First Community (FCCO -0.9% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 7.1% Y/Y to $12.35M.

The company's asset quality metrics remained sound, with NPA ratio of 0.29% of total assets with the nominal level of $3.4M in NPA.

Loans past due 30 days or more represented only 0.11% of the loan portfolio.

The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of loans increased 13 bps to 1.03% Q/Q; given the ongoing and uncertain impact of the pandemic, the company will continue to monitor its loan portfolio for potential risks.

As of April 16, 2020, the company facilitated the approval of nearly $35M in SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, of which $3.8M is on a direct basis.

The company's capital remained strong and exceeded the well-capitalized regulatory requirements.

Total shareholders' equity increased $4.4M Q/Q to $124.6M, due to an increase in retention of earnings less dividends paid of $0.9M and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income of $3.4M.

Company's performance and strong financial position enabled them to approve a cash dividend of $0.12/share payable on May 18, 2020.

Leverage Ratio declined 28 bps Y/Y to 9.91%; Tier 1 Capital Ratio declined 3 bps Y/Y to 13.35%; and Total Capital Ratio increased 9 bps Y/Y to 14.25%.

The number of branch transactions for March and through mid-April 2020 decreased 13.6% Y/Y.

The company has enhanced its remote work capabilities by providing additional laptops and various audio and video meeting technologies.

Communication channels for employees and customers were created to provide periodic updates during this rapidly changing environment.

Approximately 40% of the company's employee base are working remotely.

