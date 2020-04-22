"There were some engineering design flaws" in the original Remote Vision System for the KC-46 tanker that have "taken us far too long to resolve," Air Force General David Goldfein said in an interview with Bloomberg. "But now I'm as confident as I ever have been that we have good, solid science and engineering behind the fix."

Boeing (BA +1.5% ) agreed this month to complete the major overhaul at its own cost as 33 tankers have already been delivered under the bedeviled $44B program.

Flight tests with the redesigned system are projected in 2022, with the improvements retrofitted on tankers expected in about July 2023.