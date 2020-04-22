Fifth Third Bank (FITB +1.9% ) makes a minority equity investment in Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital, move that will broaden its financing options for multifamily housing.

Bellwether Enterprise's capabilities with government lending programs, including Fannie Mae DUS, Freddie Mac, USDA, and others, will provide long-term agency financing for Fifth Third clients at a time when the government is becoming the dominant financing source for real estate assets.

Fifth Third Bank will gain access to Bellwether’s diverse permanent lender platform including its agency relationships and long-term correspondent relationships with life insurance companies.

It will also have access to invest in new market tax credits, low-income housing tax credits, workforce housing equity and other products provided by Bellwether’s parent company, Enterprise Community Investment.

The relationship will provide Bellwether the ability to leverage Fifth Third Bank’s short-term and construction lending products, as well as treasury management, capital markets and investment solutions.