Despite headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic affecting all companies, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB +4.4% ) says its efforts on advancing its pipeline remain on track. Key points:

Timeline unchanged for interim data from arm 3 in its Tc 99m Phase 2b clinical trial. Planned meeting with the FDA remains late Q2/early Q3.

H2 launch of pivotal Phase 3 study assessing Tc 99m in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients remains as is.

Analysis of data from the company's Cardiovascular Phase 2b study remains on schedule.