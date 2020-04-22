Oyo cuts pay, furloughs workers
Apr. 22, 2020
- SoftBank-backed (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) Indian lodging startup Oyo will cut pay by 25% across the board through July, according to an internal transcript obtained by TechCrunch.
- Oyo will also furlough an undisclosed number of jobs worldwide, which follows thousands of job cuts.
- Earlier this month, Oyo said its occupancy rate and revenue had dropped 60% compared to earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- Oyo's struggles are another blow for SoftBank, which is in a legal fight with WeWork directors over a pulled tender offer. Portfolio company Uber recently pulled its FY guidance, OneWeb filed for bankruptcy, and e-commerce startup Brandless shut its operations.