Oyo cuts pay, furloughs workers

Apr. 22, 2020 10:56 AM ETSFTBF, SFTBYBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • SoftBank-backed (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) Indian lodging startup Oyo will cut pay by 25% across the board through July, according to an internal transcript obtained by TechCrunch.
  • Oyo will also furlough an undisclosed number of jobs worldwide, which follows thousands of job cuts.
  • Earlier this month, Oyo said its occupancy rate and revenue had dropped 60% compared to earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Oyo's struggles are another blow for SoftBank, which is in a legal fight with WeWork directors over a pulled tender offer. Portfolio company Uber recently pulled its FY guidance, OneWeb filed for bankruptcy, and e-commerce startup Brandless shut its operations.
