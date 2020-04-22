Telia Company AB (OTCPK:TLSNF) Q1 highlights:

Revenue of SEK22.43B (+7.6% Y/Y); Service revenues grew 10.5% Y/Y to SEK19.72B; Adj. EBITDA fell 1.8% to SEK 7.28B; Adj. EBITDA margin fell to 32.4% (35.6% year ago); Total net income fell 36.7% to SEK1.14B; Operational free cash flow from continuing operations fell 25% to SEK3.3B.

Updated outlook for 2020: expects operational FCF in the range of SEK9.5 to 10.5B (prior forecast of SEK10.5 to 11.5B) vs. SEK12.6B in 2019. Adj. EBITDA based on group structure at year-end 2019 and at stable currencies is expected to grow 2-5% compared to 2019.

