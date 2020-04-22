Total (TOT +4.6% ) says it was awarded solar power generation projects with ~135 MW total capacity in France's latest round of tenders awarded by energy market regulator CRE.

The largest project in the group is a 50 MW ground-mounted solar project at the site of Total's former refinery in Valenciennes in France; it is expected to be completed in 2022.

Another 25 MW capacity project, also expected to be completed in 2022, will be constructed near the company's Grandpuits refinery in the Paris region.