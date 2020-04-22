United Natural Foods rallies after outlier bull call from R5 Capital
Apr. 22, 2020 11:03 AM ETUnited Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)UNFIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor12 Comments
- R5 Capital starts off coverage on United Natural Foods (UNFI +5.3%) with a Buy rating on reduced concerns over the Supervalu integration and Whole Foods contract terminating as sales growth picks up.
- "COVID-19 changes significantly some of these dynamics as revenues accelerate meaningfully while operational challenges wane to a degree, particularly on the West Coast. Even with our assumption that the Whole Foods business is likely to be reduced once the contract expires in 2025, the near-term trajectory of this business is also higher," advises Scott Mushkin.
- Mushkin sees the revenue boost from the virus lasting through 2020. "We now believe that the company will be able to reduce its financial risk and that the equity has meaningful upside potential," he notes.
- R5 Capital assigns a price target of $22 to UNFI to rep +80% upside potential. The average sell-side PT on UNFI is $8.83 with 10 out of 11 analysts rating the stock stuck at Neutral.