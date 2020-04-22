The FDA approves Immunomedics' (IMMU +1.2% ) Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan) for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer patients who have received at least two prior lines of therapy.

The agency's nod is early. Its action date was June 2.

The approval is a big win for the company. It received a CRL over a year ago in response to its first filing.

Nasdaq has not yet posted a time for the resumption of trading.

Management will host a conference call today at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the approval.