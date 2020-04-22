Energy (XLE +3.1% ) is easily the day's strongest sector in a rising broader market, as WTI crude oil jumped as much as 40% after Pres. Trump said he ordered the U.S. military to destroy Iranian vessels if provoked.

WTI June crude +25.7% to $14.55/bbl; June Brent +4.9% to $20.28/bbl.

The group has narrowed this week's loss to 2.4%, which leaves it ahead of nine of the remaining 10 S&P sectors, and has rallied 13.7% so far this month vs. a 7.7% gain in the S&P 500.

Notable movers include: HAL +10.1% , FANG +7.2% , MRO +6.6% , APA +6.5% , CXO +6.1% , OXY +5.8% , NBL +5.1% , COP +5% , XEC +5% , SLB +4.9% , DVN +4.9% .

ETFs: XLE, XOP, VDE, OIH, BGR, GUSH, ERX, DRIP, XES