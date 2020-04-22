Energy (XLE +3.1%) is easily the day's strongest sector in a rising broader market, as WTI crude oil jumped as much as 40% after Pres. Trump said he ordered the U.S. military to destroy Iranian vessels if provoked.
WTI June crude +25.7% to $14.55/bbl; June Brent +4.9% to $20.28/bbl.
The group has narrowed this week's loss to 2.4%, which leaves it ahead of nine of the remaining 10 S&P sectors, and has rallied 13.7% so far this month vs. a 7.7% gain in the S&P 500.
Notable movers include: HAL +10.1%, FANG +7.2%, MRO +6.6%, APA +6.5%, CXO +6.1%, OXY +5.8%, NBL +5.1%, COP +5%, XEC +5%, SLB +4.9%, DVN +4.9%.