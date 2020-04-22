After West Texas Intermediate crude futures plunged into negative territory this week, some analysts suggest that trading volumes could migrate from WTI, which are listed on the CME (CME +1% ), to Brent futures, listed on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE +0.7% ), CME's rival.

“While both products will likely see ramped up volumes because of crude oil’s volatility, we believe Brent, because of its stability, could gain traction as a stronger benchmark,” Piper Sandler analysts wrote in a note on Tuesday.

CME contends that WTI is the better benchmark because of its closer relationship with the physical oil market; WTI futures are tied to the price of oil delivered to the storage hub in Cushing, OK, while Brent futures gauge the price of seaborne crude using an index calculated by ICE.

“What’s usually the virtue of the WTI contract, its physical settlement, has actually turned out to be a drawback,” said Craig Pirrong, a finance professor at the University of Houston.

This week's collapse of WTI futures shows that there are circumstances where physical settlement doesn't work well, Pirongg said. "Granted, these are exceptional circumstances."

As the coronavirus sharply cut energy demand, oil supplies flooded into Cushing, filling up storage there this month. With the May WTI futures expiration approaching, buyers of contracts were either forced to take delivery of the oil or exit their trade by selling.

But buyers were hard to find, resulting in the May WTI contracts falling to below zero. ICE's front-month Brent futures also sank, but settled at more reasonable $25.57 per barrel.