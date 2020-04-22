Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF) to spend at least $200M less on capital expenditure in 2020 will now be less than $1.3B, compared with the original guidance of $1.5B, owing to the temporary suspension of the Los Pelambres expansion project, the deferral of sustaining and other growth capex, as well as lower mine development and a weaker Chilean peso.

The suspension of the project expansion is expected to be for up to 120 days

Antofagasta lifted Q1 copper production by 4.6% sequentially to 194,000 t, at a net cash cost of $1.10/lb, which was 27c/lb less than the previous quarter, owing to the weaker peso.

Gold production was 4.7% Y/Y higher to 65,100 oz, while molybdenum production fell to 2,400 tonnes, a decrease of 1,100 t compared with Q1 2019 due to lower grades at Los Pelambres

Antofagasta now expects copper production to be towards the lower end of the original 725,000 t to 755,000 t guidance range, assuming mining operations are not required to shut down temporarily.

Ended the period with $2.5B of cash.