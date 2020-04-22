Oppenheimer weighs in on a potential $1B investment from private equity players Silver Lake and Apollo Global in Expedia (EXPE +10.0% ).

"While the deal is not complete, we see the potential investment providing a timely cash infusion for EXPE. Assuming a $3B outflow in deferred merchant bookings and a 25% hair-cut to ’19 fixed costs, we estimate EXPE has enough capital to last ~9 months under the current no bookings environment before requiring a capital raise," tabulates the firm.

Oppenheimer assumes a 12/31 pro-forma cash balance of $5.2B for EXPE after adjusting for the $1.9B revolver draw-down, buybacks, dividend and cash restructuring costs of $160M.

On the other side of the pandemic, VRBO is seen leading a gradual recovery for Expedia based on the view that domestic leisure will be the first type of travel activity to return. Still, there is the potential that sales of assets like Despegar, Traveloka, Egencia or Trivago could be needed for Expedia to ride all the way through the pandemic.

Oppenheimer has a Perform rating on EXPE.