Social media stocks are continuing to ride high this morning, continuing a postmarket jump from last night after strong results from Snap (SNAP +28% ) cleared some of the fog around digital ads in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several stocks are seeing their best day in weeks: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is up 6.8% , while Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is up 5.7% . Alphabet (GOOG +3.9% , GOOGL +3.8% ) is also sharply higher. They're all scheduled to report earnings next week, which will blow away even more clouds around the ad issues.

In ad visibility, Snap noted it's doubled the amount of money committed via upfronts from advertisers year-over-year, and direct response advertising has nearly doubled its share of total revenue (and now makes up more than half of the total).

The results will "check a lot of boxes" for existing SNAP longs, and "offer some comfort to those exposed to some of the other digital advertising names,” says Nomura Instinet's Mark Kelley.

As for how the other digital ad players will fare, much will depend on sector strength. Snap earlier this year noted strength in sectors such as technology and home entertainment, which have remained fairly intact, the WSJ notes - adding that on Tuesday, the company said it shifted its sales team to focus on other categories that are faring better during the pandemic, such as gaming and e-commerce.

Snap's earnings call presentation