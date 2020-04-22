ArcelorMittal (MT +4.5% ) plans to temporarily shut down the No. 2 blast furnace at its French steel mill in Fos-sur-Mer due to lack of orders, S&P Global Platts reports.

The Fos-sur-Mer works has a production capacity for 4M mt/year of steel and is one of France's largest producers of flat steel, of which 80% is produced for the automotive sector.

ArcelorMittal already stopped No. 1 blast furnace at Fos-sur-Mer on March 23 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Separately, the company says it will idle its Hibbing Taconite iron ore mine and pellet processing plant in Minnesota starting May 3, resulting in layoffs of 650 of the plant's 750 workers, due to COVID-19.