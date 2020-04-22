Semis gain after earnings kickoff

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 4.1% compared to the 3% gain for the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK).

Yesterday, industry bellwether Texas Instruments reported Q1 beats and expanded its Q2 guidance to account for the coronavirus impact. Teradyne followed with its own beats and wide outlook.

After the bell today, Lam Research will report Q3 results. Analysts expect $2.5B in revenue and $3.71 EPS. Investors will be watching for signs of the pandemic impact, liquidity updates, and withdrawn guidance.

Other semi components seeing green: NXP Semi (NXPI +6.1% ), ON Semi (ON +6.1% ), Applied Materials (AMAT +5.2% ), Qorvo (QRVO +5.3% ).

