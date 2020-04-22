China's Sinpoec (SNP +1.1%) is in early-stage talks with Hin Leong Trading to buy a stake in the Universal Terminal in Singapore that the trader partly owns, Reuters reports.
The sale could provide much needed cash for one of Asia's biggest independent traders, which reportedly owes $3.85B to banks and has applied to a Singapore court to delay its debt repayments.
Hin Leong founder Lim Oon Kuin and his family own 41% of the Singapore oil terminal through Universal Group Holdings, while PetroChina (PTR +3.1%) holds 25% and Australian bank Macquarie owns the remaining 34%.