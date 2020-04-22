Metro (OTCPK:MTRAF) reports Q2 revenue growth of 7.8% Y/Y to $3.99B and up 8.1% when excluding the impact of IFRS 16.

Food same-store sales were up 9.7% and up 5.2% excluding COVID-19 impact.

The shift in Christmas sales represents 0.6% of the same-store sales figure.

Food basket inflation was ~2.0%.

Pharmacy same-store sales were up 7.9% with a 7.7% increase in prescription drugs and a 8.3% increase in front-store sales.

Excluding the COVID-19 impact, pharmacy same-store sales were up 6.4%.

Gross margin declined 40 bps to 19.7%; operating expenses margin also declined 290 bps to 10.3%.

Impact of COVID-19 represents an increase in net earnings per share of about $0.03.

Between November 25, 2019 and April 3, 2020, the Company has repurchased 2.06M common shares at an average price of $54.33, for a total consideration of $111.9M.

On April 21, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.225/share, an increase of 12.5% Y/Y.

